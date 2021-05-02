Tumwater, North Thurston appoint new school board members

North Thurston Public Schools board member Jennifer Thomas. Courtesy

Two new faces have joined area school boards.

Tumwater School District announced Friday they have appointed Laurie Sale to fill the district No. 1 seat left vacant by Stephanie Goebel.

Sale, who has three children — two of whom attend a school in the district — has co-founded a local nonprofit called Helping Schools 360, according to a news release. She’s a graduate of Ohio State University.

Sale will be sworn in to her new role at the May 13 school board meeting.

North Thurston Public Schools also has a new school board member.

In late March, the district announced the appointment of Jennifer Thomas to fill the district No. 3 seat left vacant by Melissa Hartley.

Thomas is a nurse who also holds a doctorate of philosophy in nursing from Washington State University. She’s on the nursing faculty at Pacific Lutheran University.

Both Sale and Thomas will have to decide this fall whether they plan to run for the seats they were appointed to.