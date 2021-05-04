2 more people arrested in connection to man found dead near South Bay Road on April 25

Two more people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Chehalis man found by a jogger on the morning of April 25, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Both were booked into the Thurston County Jail.

Monday’s arrests are in addition to two women who have already appeared in Thurston County Superior Court to face charges in the case.

The Olympian reported last week that a Superior Court commissioner denied bail to Rochelle Lee Schneberger, a 37-year-old Olympia woman accused of murdering Jose Luis Alejo-Tamayo, 37.

The commissioner set bail at $50,000 for Olivia Farrar Ingram-Legvold, accused of helping Schneberger clean and hide a car allegedly connected to the murder.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Monday that more arrests in the case are possible.

Anyone with information about the death of Alejo-Tamayo is asked to send tips to Detective Howard Reynolds at howard.reynolds@co.thurston.wa.us or Detective Joe Hiles at Joseph.Hiles@co.thurston.wa.us.