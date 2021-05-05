3 finalists to be president of The Evergreen State College withdraw from process, trustees announce

The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington. The Evergreen State College

The three finalists to be the next president of The Evergreen State College have withdrawn from the process, the college’s Board of Trustees announced Wednesday afternoon, following a three-hour meeting in executive session.

Board of Trustees Chairwoman Karen Fraser said all three finalists — Michael Dumont, Catherine Kodat and Lee Lambert — withdrew from consideration following recent interviews with faculty, students, staff and alumni.

The finalists were:

▪ Michael Dumont, a recently retired Navy vice admiral and lawyer with experience as a prosecutor and national security leader. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Maine, a law degree from Suffolk University Law School and master’s degrees in national security studies from the U.S. Army War College and the National War College.

▪ Catherine Kodat, provost and dean of faculty at Lawrence University in Wisconsin, and a former journalist turned academic scholar who has served as faculty, department chair, and dean at several liberal arts colleges throughout the U.S. She earned an undergraduate degree in English at the University of Baltimore, and her graduate degrees at Boston University.

▪ Lee Lambert, chancellor of Tucson’s Pima Community College system, is a former president of Shoreline Community College and an Army veteran. He earned his undergraduate degree from Evergreen and a law degree from Seattle University, and went on to serve as special assistant to the president for civil rights and legal affairs at Evergreen.

