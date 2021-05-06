Local
Have you seen this woman? 60-year old left Lacey adult family home on Sunday
Lacey Police are looking for two missing people.
- Tammie Ann Gliko was last seen leaving her adult family home on May 2. Gliko, who goes by the nickname “Coco,” is described as a white female, 60-years-old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, jeans, and a navy blue baseball hat, and may be experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a police press release.
- Arianna M. Herron is a 16-year-old who police say ran away from home and may be in the West Olympia area. Herron is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen either of these people is encouraged to call Lacey Police dispatch at 360-704-2740.
