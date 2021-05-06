Thurston County adds 1 COVID-19 death, 54 cases; Evergreen requiring vaccinations

The Evergreen State College announced late Thursday that students, staff, and faculty will be required to show proof of vaccination before fall quarter 2021 begins.

The college’s goal is to bring as much in-person learning back to the campus when the 2021-22 school year starts on Sept. 27.

“Requiring vaccinations will enable us to provide even richer in-person educational experiences for our students in the fall,” said Evergreen President George Bridges in a statement.

Evergreen follows Washington State University, Western Washington University and Central Washington University in establishing similar vaccine requirements for students, staff, and faculty. The college will work with its campus community to develop policies and plans to achieve this vaccination goal, according to a news release.

Individuals unable to receive the vaccine for medical, religious, or personal reasons, will be afforded the opportunity to apply for an exemption to this requirement, according to the release.

Meanwhile, the county reported one new death and 54 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the overall total to 9,050.

A woman in her 50s has died, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. It’s the fourth death in the past seven days, the data show.

Of the overall total, 8,128 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 539 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and now 84 have died.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

