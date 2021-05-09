Black bear is ‘put down’ due to safety concerns after it was seen near homes

A black bear, estimated at more than 200 pounds, was shot and killed by Lacey police Saturday morning after police determined there was no other reasonable alternative, the department announced via social media.

About 7:30 a.m. Saturday, area residents began reporting bear sightings on St. Andrews Street Southeast, the 13th fairway of Capitol City Golf Club and on the roof of a neighborhood shed.

Police later found the bear about 8 a.m. at 56th Avenue Southeast and Parkside Drive Southeast. Police say the bear was running in alleyways, between houses and along streets.

“At no point did the bear become stationary to allow officers to isolate it and protect the citizens who were outside at the time, including numerous families at nearby Rainier Vista Park,” police said in their announcement.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife later responded to remove the bear, according to police.

In an additional comment, police said the following: “It pains us to have had to put down an animal, but keeping our community safe is our priority.”