Move over, Sephora: New library branch to open in Capital Mall in June

Capital Mall in west Olympia will soon be the site of a new Timberland Regional Library branch. sbloom@theolympian

After hitting stores such as Sephora, Macy’s, or REI, shoppers at Capital Mall in west Olympia will soon have another destination: the library.

On June 1, Olympia Timberland Library will expand its services to a location not normally associated with reading.

Users will be able to enter the new 3,000-square-foot branch, which sits at the mall’s southwestern corner near the intersection of Cooper Point Road and Capital Mall Drive, between Sephora and Total Wine & More.

“This exciting venture is an opportunity for Timberland Regional Library district to provide accessibility in an underserved community while also piloting innovative services,” the organization wrote in press release on Monday.

The new branch will focus on newer books and movies, as well as technology such as tablets with “entertaining and educational content” for kids, according to the announcement. It also will provide library staples such as computer access, printing services, and wireless internet access.