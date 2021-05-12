Deaths for May 12

Blackerby, Larry Arthur, 83, Shelton, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Brandt, Shirley Lou, 88, Tumwater, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Castle, Linda Gale, 65, Shelton, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Chastain, Mary Louise, 57, Bremerton, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Dean, David John, 62, Shelton, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hart, John Robert, 71, Shelton, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Johnson, Larry Steven, 76, Shelton, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Klooz, Richard Allen, 74, Olympia, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Moore, Barbara (Jane) Sanford, 77, Shelton, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Myers, Doris Evelyn, 95, Shelton, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Maple Glen Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Van Dusen, Andrea, 46, Belfair, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Williams, Larry Lee, 82, Olympia, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Youngs adult family home, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.