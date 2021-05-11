After delay, pile driving begins this week on downtown Olympia apartment project

Citing an “unforeseen delay,” the pile driving that was supposed to start on April 19 for The Madrone, a new mixed-use apartment project downtown, began Monday at 120 Water St NW., the city announced.

The pile driving will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The placement of piles is expected to last for about 30 days.

The Madrone is just the latest in a long line of downtown residences developed by Walker John. The Madrone will rise from the ground across from Lurana, a recently completed John project. The Lurana site was once home to Les Schwab Tires.

The Madrone site is a former parking lot.