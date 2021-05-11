Local
After delay, pile driving begins this week on downtown Olympia apartment project
Citing an “unforeseen delay,” the pile driving that was supposed to start on April 19 for The Madrone, a new mixed-use apartment project downtown, began Monday at 120 Water St NW., the city announced.
The pile driving will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The placement of piles is expected to last for about 30 days.
The Madrone is just the latest in a long line of downtown residences developed by Walker John. The Madrone will rise from the ground across from Lurana, a recently completed John project. The Lurana site was once home to Les Schwab Tires.
The Madrone site is a former parking lot.
