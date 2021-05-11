Local

Shelton man is killed after he crashes into tree Monday evening

A Mason County man died Monday after he crashed his vehicle into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Shelton man, 37, died at the scene of the wreck.

About 5:40 p.m. Monday, the man was headed south on state Route 3, approaching Judy Lane, in a 2021 Ford Bronco.

Troopers say he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road and struck a tree. The man was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.

The Shelton man’s name will be released once family members have been notified.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service