Shelton man is killed after he crashes into tree Monday evening

A Mason County man died Monday after he crashed his vehicle into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Shelton man, 37, died at the scene of the wreck.

About 5:40 p.m. Monday, the man was headed south on state Route 3, approaching Judy Lane, in a 2021 Ford Bronco.

Troopers say he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road and struck a tree. The man was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.

The Shelton man’s name will be released once family members have been notified.