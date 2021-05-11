1 dead, 4 injured in wreck on Marvin Road Northeast on Monday

A 30-year-old man was killed and four people were injured after their car crashed into a power pole on Marvin Road Northeast on Monday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, and the Washington State Patrol, were dispatched to the scene about 5:30 p.m., Lt. Cameron Simper said.

Simper said the 1995 Honda Civic was headed north in the 5200 block of Marvin Road Northeast. In that area of the county, Marvin Road becomes a lane in each direction.

Simper said the car tried to pass a van, then the 30-year-old driver over-corrected his steering and the car slid sideways into a power pole.

The driver was killed, he said. The four passengers were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital, Simper added.

“Speed was obviously a factor in the crash,” he said.

The Washington State Patrol assisted deputies in the traffic investigation, Simper said.