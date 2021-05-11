SPSCC sends some students, staff home after ex-student makes threats

Stock photo Getty Images

South Puget Sound Community College has shifted all its learning to online until May 17 after a series of escalating threats from a former student, a spokeswoman for the college said Tuesday.

All of the threats have been communicated by email, Kelly Green said.

Initially, the former student, who was not identified, threatened self-harm on April 22, Green said.

The college responded with some wellness checks of the student, but later the ex-student began to send emails to staff and faculty that were quite threatening, she said.

Most of the college’s students were already learning online because of the pandemic, Green said.

The decision to switch entirely to virtual learning for a week affects some technical programs, such as welding and the college’s culinary program, she said.

Green estimated about 200 people were sent home for the week.

Olympia police are investigating, she said.

