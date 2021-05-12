Shelton man who died in Monday car crash has been identified

A Shelton man, 37, who died in a wreck on state Route 3 has been identified, according to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Patrol and Mason County Coroner’s Office.

About 5:40 p.m. Monday, Christopher C. Giddings, 37, was headed south on SR 3, approaching Judy Lane south of Belfair, when Washington State Patrol troopers say he failed to negotiate a curve.

He then drove off the road and struck a tree, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the man was not wearing a seat belt.

Giddings was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco, according to the State Patrol.