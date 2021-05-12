Fire damages building adjacent to Mattress Ranch in Lacey

Lacey firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Martin Way East early Wednesday morning.

The fire only affected a building adjacent to the main Mattress Ranch building in Lacey, said Lt. Jason Breman. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after a 2:55 a.m. 911 call, he said, and the last unit cleared the area at 6:15 a.m. No one was hurt during the incident, he added.

“It was what was called a defensive fire, which means we didn’t send anybody into it.” Breman said. “Anything that was in there was lost anyways. It would have been too dangerous.”

Breman said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the cost of the damage is not yet known. Due to the state of the building, he said it is expected to be demolished.

In addition to Lacey Fire, Breman said Olympia and East Olympia fire departments responded to the scene.

He said some units were expected to monitor the building for hot spots throughout the day Wednesday.