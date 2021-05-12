Thurston County cat catches a bat with rabies. Here’s what to do if you encounter a bat

In a first for Thurston County this year, a wild bat has tested positive for rabies, prompting the health department to warn residents.

Health officer Dimyana Abdelmalek noted the rabies case during a Board of Health meeting Tuesday and Public Health and Social Services issued a news release Wednesday.

“While rabies is, if untreated, almost universally fatal, it is preventable even after exposure with immune globulin and vaccine,” Abdelmalek said. “It’s really important to get on that quickly as soon as an exposure occurs, and we are here to help with that.”

This is the first bat to test positive for rabies in Thurston County this year, the release says. The only other rabies bat found in the state this year was found in King County earlier this month, according to the state Department of Health.

“During warmer months, Thurston County residents may see more bats and wildlife,” the release says. “It is not possible to tell if a bat has rabies just from its appearance. Whether a bat is alive or dead, handling an infected bat can potentially transfer rabies.”

A cat caught the bat with rabies in Thurston County, according to the news release. After finding the cat with the bat, the release says the owner of the cat sent the bat in for testing at the Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University last Thursday night.

The lab reported a positive result to the state DOH on Monday, the news release says. The county reports the cat had up-to-date rabies vaccinations and the owner did not handle the infected bat.

Abdelmalek said residents should not handle bats and pets should not be allowed to touch or play with them. Washington state law requires pets to be up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

PHSS advises residents who find a bat in their homes to capture it for testing. People are advised to contact PHSS at 360-867-2667 if a person or a pet may have been touched, bitten or scratched by a bat. In the event PHSS is closed, residents can call 911, the release says.

About 5-10% of sick, injured or dead bats tested by the state DOH have rabies, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Among the wild population, the DOH estimates less than 1% have rabies, per the DFW.

Rabies is spread when saliva from an infected animal enters another body via a bite, scratch or orifice, according to the DFW. Unless people handle bats, the DFW notes they are extremely unlikely to contract rabies.