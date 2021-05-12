Thurston County reports 90th COVID-19 death and 45 more cases on Wednesday

A woman in her 80s became the 90th person to die from COVID-19 and 45 more cases were announced Wednesday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The new cases gives the county 68 so far this week. It follows two weeks in which 300 or more cases were reported for the first time since early January.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the past week remains elevated at 8.8 percent, the county health data show.

Wednesday’s cases gives the county an overall total of 9,296. Of those, 8,389 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 546 have been hospitalized, and 90 have died, including seven in the past seven days.

The seven were a man in his 80s, three women in their 80s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 40s, the data show.

The county is once again reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks, up from three earlier in the week, at area congregate care settings. And now three school districts are reporting outbreaks for May.

Olympia and Yelm Community Schools previously reported outbreaks and now Tenino School District has reported an outbreak for the month, the data show.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98576, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

