Brown is named general counsel at Port of Olympia

Port of Olympia general counsel VaLiesha Brown. Courtesy

The Port of Olympia has hired VaLiesha Brown to be its first in-house general counsel, the port announced.

Before joining the port, Brown worked as an attorney at Ogden Murphy Wallace in Seattle, as an adviser to the city of Seattle’s public utility departments, and as an associate attorney with a business litigation law firm in Maryland, according to the port.

Brown earned her law degree at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington.

—Rolf Boone