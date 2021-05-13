Providence’s mental health hospital proposal comes before Lacey hearings examiner May 18

A mental health hospital proposal is set to come before the Lacey hearings examiner on Tuesday, according to the city.

The project is a joint venture of Providence St. Peter Hospital and Fairfax Behavioral Health, which operates mental health locations in Kirkland, Everett and Monroe.

The two, operating as Olympia Behavioral Health LLC, aim to construct a 75,900-square-foot, 85-bed, behavioral health hospital and associated site improvements at 3000 Marvin Road Northeast.

The project is coming before the hearings examiner because it requires a conditional use permit, according to the city of Lacey.

If you would like to testify or watch the hearing, it is set for 10 a.m. May 18 at the following Zoom address: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Dgka8OU5Sp2LT1LWlhXWhg.

Anyone who can’t attend the meeting may give testimony in a letter addressed to: Hearings Examiner, 420 College St. SE, Lacey, WA 98503.

Information about the project can be obtained from the Lacey Community Development Department at City Hall. To reach the department, call 360-491-5642.

—Rolf Boone