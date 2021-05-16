Olympia would like to hear your thoughts on race and equity

The city of Olympia is hosting a conversation on race and equity on Saturday, May 22 from noon-4p.m. City of Olympia

Olympia’s fledgling Social Justice and Equity Commission wants to hear your thoughts on race and equity in the city.

The city is hosting a community-wide conversation on Zoom from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. That’s in addition to five “focus group” sessions that will center on specific marginalized sub-populations, but are invite-only and capped at 40 people.

The city-wide conversation will inform the priorities and workplan of the Commission. According to the city’s timeline, the Commission will issue recommendations to City Council by August.

More information and registration details are available at engage.olympiawa.gov/equitycommission