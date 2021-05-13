Thurston County adds 42 COVID-19 cases, overall total grows to 9,338

Thurston County reported 42 COVID-19 cases on Thursday about the same time Gov. Jay Inslee announced a wider opening of the state.

All 39 counties will move to Phase 3 of the governor’s “Healthy Washington” plan on Tuesday, followed by a total reopening of the economy on June 30.

North Thurston Public Schools also reminded families Thursday that it will move ahead with its expanded in-person learning on Monday.

“We will bring all hybrid middle and elementary school students back to four days a week of in-person learning starting May 17 as planned, with small groups continuing to be served on Fridays,” the district announced.

High school hybrid learners in the district are already back to four days a week.

Thursday’s new cases increased the overall total to date to 9,338, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of those, 8,389 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 548 have been hospitalized, including nine in the past seven days, and 90 have died.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

