Soon to be overheard at Lacey Elementary: ‘Giant checkers, anyone?’

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a crimp in a lot of social activities, including those typically hosted by parent teacher associations, such as movie nights or gatherings to play bingo.

But that didn’t stop the Lacey Elementary PTA, which decided to work with the school on Homann Drive Southeast to enhance and create new games on the playground blacktop using stencils and paint.

“We wanted to support students in a very unusual year,” Principal Sharon McGourty said Monday, reflecting on the work.

The piece de resistance was finished Sunday: A giant chessboard and giant checkerboard, both 12 feet long and 12 feet wide, with large playing pieces.

The chess pieces stand about a foot off the ground, while the checker pieces are about 6 inches in diameter, McGourty said.

It was a lot of hard work, but the finished product looks great, she said.

“It looks really nice, bright and colorful, and the kids are enjoying it,” McGourty said. “That’s the important part.”