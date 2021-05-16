Olympia homeless camp residents set to receive vaccine doses

Homeless residents of the downtown Olympia Deschutes Parkway encampment are set to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses this week and next week, the city announced.

The vaccine jabs will take place 3-6 p.m. May 19 and May 26 at two locations: next to the Fifth Avenue bridge and near the Deschutes Canyon.

The doses will be administered by representatives of the Olympia Free Clinic and a group called the Greater Regional Outreach Workers League.

More than 224,000 people in Thurston County have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health.