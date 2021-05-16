It sure was nice and sunny this weekend. Now, about the rest of the week...

Put away those shorts and t-shirts because wetter, cooler weather is on its way to South Sound, according to the National Weather Service.

After temperatures climbed into the 70s in Tacoma, and nearly 80 in Olympia over the weekend, temperatures are set to fall 14 or more degrees this week, meteorologist Dustin Guy said Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, while overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and may even touch the upper 30s in Olympia, he said.

The Olympia area tends to be warmer during the day compared to Seattle/Tacoma, but is cooler at night, Guy said.

Not only is it going to get cooler it’s going to be wetter because rain is expected to return Monday night, Tuesday morning and possibly Tuesday afternoon. As for the rest of the week, there’s a chance of rain — 20-30 percent — Wednesday through Friday.

Although area residents typically grow tired of the rain by now, the region needs it, Guy said.

“We’ve had it pretty easy,” he said, adding that the Tacoma and Olympia areas have received around half the rainfall they normally would for the first half of May.

Through the first 15 days of the month, the Tacoma area has received about .41 inches of rain when an inch of rain is normal. Olympia has received .67 inches of rain when 1.19 inches is typical over the same period, Guy said.