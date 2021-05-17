Lacey woman is killed after vehicle plunges down embankment in Thurston County

A Lacey woman in her 80s died Sunday afternoon after the vehicle she was riding in plunged down an embankment in east Thurston County, according to Washington State Patrol.

She was identified by the State Patrol as Paula A. Andrus, 83.

The male driver, 81, was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

About 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the Lacey residents were headed west on state Route 510 in a 1999 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, approaching the roundabout at Meridian Road Southeast.

Troopers say the driver failed to negotiate the roundabout, drove off the road and down a 400-foot embankment before the vehicle came to a stop.

The woman died at the scene. The wreck is under investigation.