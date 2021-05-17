1 man shot during argument in Martin Way parking lot, Olympia police say

One man was shot during an argument in a Martin Way parking lot early Monday morning, Olympia police say.

The victim, whose injury was not considered life-threatening, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, Lt. Paul Lower said.

A preliminary investigation shows that about 2:15 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Martin Way East after 911 callers reported hearing an argument and the sound of gunshots.

Detectives learned that three men got into an argument, leading one of the men to pull out a handgun and fire it at another man.

Police have been in contact with the men and all three have been cooperative, Lower said.

The man who fired the weapon has not been arrested because he may have fired the weapon in self-defense, he said.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident, Lower said.