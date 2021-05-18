Human remains found in Chehalis River, Centralia police say

Human remains were found in the Chehalis River over the weekend, Centralia police say.

The remains were located Sunday, partially submerged in mud and water near Mellen Street in Centralia, according to a news release.

Although found on Sunday, the human remains were recovered about 8 a.m. Monday with the help of Centralia detectives, the Washington State Patrol crime scene response team, Riverside Fire Authority and the Lewis County Chief Deputy Coroner.

The remains were sent to a medical examiner’s office, according to the release.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time and further examination will be needed to try and identify who the human remains are,” the news release reads.