Lacey examiner takes rare step, recommends approval of mental health hospital at hearing’s end

A new mental health hospital proposed for northeast Lacey is now headed to City Council after the city’s hearings examiner recommended approval of the project on Tuesday.

And Andrew Reeves surprised everyone when he announced his decision at the end of the hearing, rather than waiting 10 business days to do so.

“I don’t always get to tell you what I plan on doing at the end of these hearings, but based on what I heard today, and the thorough review that occurred, I’m recommending approval of this important facility,” he said.

Reeves said he would still issue a written ruling in 10 business days.

Under consideration on Tuesday was an 85-bed mental health hospital proposed by Providence St. Peter Hospital and Fairfax Behavioral Health. Fairfax operates similar locations in Everett, Kirkland and Monroe.

The nearly 80,000-square-foot project, which has been proposed at 3000 Marvin Road NE, came before the hearings examiner because the project needs a conditional use permit and wetland development permit.

The hearing was attended by a number of people, including the applicant, jointly known as Olympia Behavioral Health LLC.

Both Darin Goss, chief executive of Providence Health & Services Southwest Washington, which operates St. Peter Hospital, and Ron Escarda, chief executive of Fairfax Behavioral Health, spoke at the meeting.

“We believe there is an unmet need for behavioral health resources,” Goss said, adding that although Providence offers a range of mental health services, the emergency room is not always the best setting for these patients.

Prior to the pandemic, the hospital averaged 67 involuntary mental health patients per month, he said.

Goss elaborated on the need in an interview with The Olympian in October.

“We have a dedicated unit for behavioral health patients (at Providence) and it remains full all the time, and when it’s full those patients are then moved upstairs in the acute care setting when they really need a different type of service and support structure,” he said. “That’s also taking a bed away from someone needing surgery or in our emergency room. A behavioral health hospital provides a very different resource and support structure than in-patient care.”

Escarda said the hospital will serve voluntary and involuntary patients, including children, adolescents and adults in areas to treat chemical dependency and addiction, bipolar disorders, depression, PTSD and other mental health diagnoses. The hospital is expected to employ more than 200 people and operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.

Fifty to 75 jobs are expected to be created during construction.

The hospital will not be a destination for felons, Escarda said.

“We have no intention of doing forensic work,” he said, adding that type of work will still fall under the auspices of the state hospitals in Western (Lakewood) and Eastern Washington.

Patients will not be discharged to the streets, but with an after-care plan, Escarda said. And those patients who are indigent or need charity care will be discharged to the appropriate facilities and support services, he said.

Now, when will the hearings examiner’s recommendation come before Lacey City Council? A point of contact could not be reached at the city, but Providence spokeswoman Angela Maki expects the council to hear it in mid-June.

Lacey will be home to two mental health hospitals. The other is South Sound Behavioral Health in Lacey’s Midtown.