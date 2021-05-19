Dead body found along Olympia walking path Tuesday night

Olympia Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body that was found along a footpath adjacent to Interstate 5 in east Olympia on Tuesday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., police received a call from someone who was walking along a paved path between Lilly Road and the Chehalis Western Trail when they encountered the body just off the path.

The body had not yet been identified on Wednesday, but is estimated to be a woman in her 50s, according to Lt. Paul Lower, a spokesperson for the Olympia Police Department.

A forthcoming autopsy will identify the cause of death.