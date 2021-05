A fatality crash has closed a major road near Tumwater, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 93rd Avenue Southeast after a report of a wreck between a semi-trailer and bicycle.

The cyclist likely was killed.

The Sheriff’s Office said 93rd Avenue will be closed for the investigation.

