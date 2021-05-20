Pitts is named CEO of Experience Olympia & Beyond

Experience Olympia & Beyond CEO Annette Pitts. Courtesy

Annette Pitts has been named the next chief executive of Experience Olympia & Beyond, the area’s visitor and convention bureau.

Pitts starts June 7. She replaces Shauna Stewart who resigned in October for health and personal reasons.

Pitts previously served as executive director of the Cascade Loop Association for 10 years.

During her time there, she spearheaded an effort that led to a National Scenic Byway designation for the Cascade Loop. She also worked with organizational stakeholders, economic development organizations, and community leaders to promote domestic and international travel to the region, according to a news release.

“Annette has a clear vision of how she can help the hospitality and tourism industry respond to the COVID crisis and bounce forward and promote Thurston County as the unique destination we know it is,” said Mike Reid, economic development director for the city of Olympia, in a statement.

—Rolf Boone