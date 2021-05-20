DES seeks operator for new childcare center on state Capitol Campus

The state Department of Enterprise Services seeks an operator for the new childcare center under construction on the state Capitol Campus. Courtesy

The state Department of Enterprise Services seeks an operator for the new childcare center under construction on the state Capitol Campus.

The new childcare center, which will serve state workers, is in addition to the one on Perry Street. The new site is at Maple Park Avenue Southeast and Capitol Way South. The $10 million project is expected to be finished this year.

Bids, or requests for proposals to be the operator of the center, are due June 30. The RFP can be found in Washington’s Electronic Business Solution, the bid notification system. Interested parties must register in WEBS to view the RFP.

—Rolf Boone