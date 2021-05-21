1,100 county residents now live in Lacey after council approves 400-acre annexation

Lacey City Council approved a 410-acre annexation on Thursday that includes the former Ostrom’s mushroom farm, the Regional Athletic Complex and several neighborhoods. Courtesy

One day you live in Thurston County, the next day Lacey is your new home.

That’s what an estimated 1,100 residents are about to discover after Lacey City Council approved a 410-acre annexation on Thursday — an annexed parcel in the area of Steilacoom Road Southeast and Marvin Road Southeast that includes the Regional Athletic Complex, the former Ostrom’s mushroom farm, Nisqually Middle School and several neighborhoods in the area.

Although the council approved the annexation on Thursday, it doesn’t officially take effect until June 1.

Residents who live in the area shouldn’t be too surprised because the annexation was three years in the making, planning manger Ryan Andrews explained to the council on Thursday.

It all began in 2018 after an area property owner — the owner of the Rainier Vista mobile home park — initiated what was then a 260-acre annexation proposal.

The city later submitted an annexation petition to the Thurston County Boundary Review Board, but the board required that the size of the annexation be increased by 150 acres. The board increased the size because it wanted to avoid creating any “islands” of unincorporated county property, Andrews said.

The larger annexation includes these neighborhoods: Hawks Ridge, Bicentennial, Steilacoom Heights, Hawks Glen and Hidden Forest.

The city will benefit from additional revenue in the form of property, sales, business and occupation and utility taxes, plus that generated by any future land-use and building permit activity, Andrews said.

But the city also has to provide services, such as law enforcement — Lacey police will replace Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies — and other services tied to maintaining streets or general government expenses. Police service to the area should be more timely, Andrews said.

It was a little surprising that the council voted unanimously to approve the annexation because the revenue vs. expense discussion was a bit of a wash.

Andrews estimates the new annexation will bring in $270,000 in annual tax revenue versus $610,000 in annual expenses, or what Andrews called a net deficit for the city of $340,000 per year.

Councilman Malcolm Miller inquired about the Ostrom’s mushroom property. The company, according to the council conversation on Thursday, is no longer making mushrooms in the area and has largely relocated to Eastern Washington.

The size of Ostrom’s Lacey property was estimated at 60 acres and is thought to be for sale. It can be developed for residential uses.

In that respect, Councilman Ed Kunkel praised the annexation, saying the Ostrom’s parcel is “potentially more housing.”

Mayor Andy Ryder also voiced support for the annexation.

“It is so great that the Regional Athletic Complex will finally be in the city of Lacey,” he said.