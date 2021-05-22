Pedestrian hit on freeway on-ramp at Trosper Road in Tumwater

A California man was injured Friday evening when he stepped in front of a car traveling down an Interstate 5 on-ramp at Trosper Road in Tumwater.

The 37-year-old Grass Valley, California, man was walking on the left shoulder of the on-ramp from westbound Trosper to northbound I-5 just before 6 p.m. when he stepped into the lane of traffic in front of a Honda Civic and was struck. The Civic was driven by a 32-year-old Tumwater woman who was not injured.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The on-ramp was closed for an hour and 40 minutes while the State Patrol investigated the crash.