Cyclist killed in wreck near Tumwater has been identified

A 42-year-old male cyclist, who died last week near Tumwater, has been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday.

Gregory Kellogg of Olympia died the afternoon of May 19 after he was involved in a collision with a semi-trailer in the 500 block of 93rd Avenue Southeast.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled an accident, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the wreck about 4 p.m. May 19.

Lt. Cameron Simper, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the truck driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The driver also showed no signs of impairment, he said.