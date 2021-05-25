Port of Olympia’s McGregor set to say farewell after 15 years on the commission

Thurston County candidate filing week has come and gone, and among those deciding not to run again was longtime Port of Olympia District 2 commissioner Bill McGregor.

McGregor, 73, who spent 15 years on the commission, said Monday before the regular commission meeting that it was time to do something else. That means checking a few things off his bucket list, including visiting family now that the pandemic is in a safer stage, he said.

“The port has been my passion,” McGregor said, adding that he plans to keep his ear to the rail on port matters and may even take advantage of the port’s public comment process in the future. McGregor’s current term runs through the end of the year.

McGregor was appointed to the commission in 2006 to replace former commissioner Steve Pottle who resigned.

He named a number of things he was proud to have accomplished during his tenure: the creation of the port’s small cities program, the purchase of a warehouse in Lacey’s Meridian Campus, the addition of a fuel dock at Swantown Marina and taking over the operations of the Harbor Patrol after the city of Olympia could not continue to fund it.

The small cities program awards $10,000 nearly every year (there was no funding in 2020 due to the pandemic) to the communities of Bucoda, Rainier, Tenino and Yelm for economic development purposes, McGregor said.

As for disappointments, he mentioned two recent missed layberth opportunities, one of which would have brought two, 600-foot U.S. Maritime Administration ships to the marine terminal, while the other potential deal would have brought a similar-size cargo ship to the port.

Before he was a port commissioner, he spent 27 years working for port districts in Tacoma, Olympia and Grays Harbor County. He later went to work for Saint Martin’s University as director of facilities management.

Two people have filed to run for the District 2 seat: Jessie W. Simmons and Bob Iyall.

District 3 commissioner E.J. Zita previously announced she was not going to run for re-election. Her seat has attracted three candidates, which means there will be a primary in August. The three are Amy Evans, Joel Hansen and Melissa Denton, Thurston County Auditor’s Office data show.