Heritage Distilling announces opening date of new location in Tumwater

The Tumwater Craft District building, looking northeast over Tumwater Valley with a former brewery warehouse in the background. Courtesy

Heritage Distilling Co., perhaps best known for its brown sugar bourbon, will open in Tumwater June 4, the Gig Harbor-based business announced.

The new location is the Craft District at 4200 Capitol Boulevard SE. The building is also home to South Puget Sound Community College’s Craft Brewing & Distilling program, and eventually Eugene-based beer maker, Ninkasi, aims to occupy space as well.

“As you know, COVID-19 has put a wrinkle in many plans, and our new projected timeline is to open in the spring of 2022, a spokeswoman for Ninkasi recently said.

The production equipment from Heritage’s main location in Gig Harbor is in the process of being moved to Tumwater. It will include a 2,000-liter custom Italian-made still and bottling equipment. Annual capacity will be 150,000 proof gallons, the current Washington state maximum for craft licensees.

“Together we are joining forces with South Puget Sound Community College to be the anchor tenants in this historic venture,” said Justin Stiefel, CEO of Heritage Distilling Co., in a statement.

At full build out, the Craft District is expected to feature a production brewery and tap room, winery tasting rooms, a small craft producers’ market, restaurants, retail shops, commercial office space and outdoor amphitheater.

Starting June 4, Heritage Distilling will be open noon to 7 p.m. daily.

—Rolf Boone