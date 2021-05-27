Woman killed in motorcycle accident near Bucoda Wednesday

A woman in her 50s was killed in a motorcycle accident Wendesday evening about four miles east of Bucoda.

Around 9:15 P.M. she was riding on the back of the motorcycle that her husband was driving when he lost control on a turn at the intersection of Skookomchuck Road SE and Trout Court SE, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Cameron Simper.

A motorist driving in the opposite direction attempted to swerve to avoid them, but struck the woman. Several people on the scene attempted CPR but the woman was dead when parademics arrived.

The husband, a male in his late 50s, was uninjured, Simper said.