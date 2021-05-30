Olympia hotel, damaged by fire a year ago, burns again on Saturday

The remaining structure of a former Quality Inn, which was damaged by fire a year ago, burned again on Saturday, according to the Olympia Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the boarded up building in the 1200 block of Quince Street Southeast about 1:20 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke emerging from the attic space of the two-story building. After a check of the building to make sure no one was inside, fire crews found they had to fight the fire from outside the former hotel.

“Fire conditions deteriorated rapidly causing firefighters to take up a defensive strategy and continue the firefight from the exterior,” the department said in a news release.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A year ago a portion of the hotel was destroyed by a long, overnight fire that displaced about 80 hotel guests. The fire started in a nearby shrub and then spread to the building, The Olympian reported.