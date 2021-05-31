Water, sewer, stormwater rates set to increase in Lacey July 1

Lacey City Council is leaning toward an increase to water, sewer and stormwater rates on July 1 after delaying that action a year ago. Rolf Boone

Lacey City Council is leaning toward a mid-year adjustment to water, sewer and stormwater rates after delaying that action a year ago to provide area relief to those whose employment may have been affected by COVID-19.

The council revisited the topic at a recent work session and appears ready to vote on an ordinance that would increase the rates on July 1.

Under consideration is a 3 percent increase to water and sewer rates, and a 4.5 percent increase to stormwater rates, which would be on top of a 3 percent hike after the LOTT Clean Water Alliance — the agency that manages wastewater in the area — took a similar action in January, Lacey Finance Director Troy Woo told the council.

If approved by the council, the average monthly Lacey utility bill would increase about $3.50 to $112.93, he said.

However, the council also wants Woo to prepare a scenario in which water and sewer rates are increased 5 percent. Council members asked for that to see if a higher up front rate increase would ease future rate increases.

Although the council seemed to be largely in support of the rate increase, Councilwoman Carolyn Cox reminded the council about the decision to delay the action a year ago. She asked whether ratepayers have rebounded from the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic, about 500 utility bills were in arrears, which is typical for the city, Woo said. But once the economy shut down to combat the spread of the virus, delinquent accounts rose to about 1,000, he said, then fell to about 750.

The city also decided that it would not shut off water service to those unable to pay their bills.

Councilman Lenny Greenstein asked whether there were certain customers who simply took advantage of the situation and stopped paying their bills.

Woo acknowledged there appeared to be signs of that — some customers haven’t paid their bills in 15 months — but he couldn’t say for sure.

Late last year, the city provided more than $700,000 in federal funding to the Community Action Council, including money to help Lacey residents with their utility bills.

City Manager Scott Spence said some of that money is still available to help qualifying ratepayers.

If you’re a Lacey area resident in need of assistance, call the Community Action Council at 360-438-1100.