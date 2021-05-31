A failing septic system threatens a Thurston County creek. Lacey has been asked to help

Tolmie Park Estates, shown in purple, has asked the city of Lacey for help in converting its septic system to city sewer. Courtesy

A community septic system that serves 47 homes in Lacey’s urban growth area is failing and threatens to contaminate a nearby creek, Lacey City Council recently learned at a work session.

The septic system is part of Tolmie Park Estates at Eagle Drive Northeast and Hawks Prairie Road Northeast. The homeowners’ association reached out to the city about connecting to Lacey sewer, city public works director Scott Egger said.

Egger told the council the city has learned that the septic system likely won’t last another two years, which means it threatens the water quality of Eagle Creek.

The council expressed support for the septic-to-sewer project, but still needs to decide at what level the city participates in the project, estimated at $2.8 million.

Egger presented the council with three options: The city pays for everything, or the more likely scenario is that a financing tool known as a Utility Local Improvement District is formed, in which the city issues debt (a bond) and is repaid at interest over a period of time.

“The ULID is the best tool for financing, but it does require the approval of the parcel owners,” Egger told the council.

And the creation of the ULID could play out in two ways: The entire project could be financed, leaving the parcel owners of the HOA with a monthly assessment of $288, or the city could share in those costs to lower the monthly assessment, Egger said.

If Lacey shared in the cost of the project, the city would be responsible for everything in the city’s right of way, such as bringing the sewer main down the street, while the property owner would be responsible for connecting to the main and decommissioning septic tanks.

The shared cost plan slashes the monthly assessment to $105, Egger said.

The city asked whether the septic system could limp along for another two years because it would buy the city time to look into federal revenue sources for the project, he said.