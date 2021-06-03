Deaths for June 3

Arthur III, James Osborne, 78, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Cadden, Gerald R., 60, Allyn, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gaden, Candas Elaine, 74, Tenino, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Jorgenson, Michael R., 75, Maple Valley, died Saturday, May 26, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lancelotti, Patricia Julie, 74, Tumwater, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Lopez, Rodolfo, 74, Lacey, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Miller, Edward Case, 78, Olympia, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Roo Lan Health Care, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Mugartegui, Sandra Lea, 64, Lacey, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Memory at The Lodges, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Notter, Shirely Ann, 82, Lacey, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Simons, Gary Melvin, 76, Shelton, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

SittingBull, Benjamin Burnham, 42, Lacey, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Sullivan, Raymon Ernest, 80, Rochester, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Valley Medical Center, Renton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Teele, Sherry, 74, Belfair, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Orchard Point Care Center, Port Orchard. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Vierra, Cari Jo, 59, California, died Monday, May 31, 2021, in Hoodsport. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Whiteside, Marilyn Jeanette, 87, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.