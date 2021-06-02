Bicyclist dies after colliding with car on State Route 8 near Summit Lake

Wichita Eagle file photo

A car struck and killed a bicyclist on eastbound State Route 8 near Summit Lake Road Northwest Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection with Summit Lake Road Northwest, Trooper Robert Reyer said. First responders attempted to help the bicyclist but he died at the scene, he said.

The left eastbound lane is blocked due to the collision, Reyer said, but the westbound lanes are open.

The identity of the bicyclist is still being verified but Reyer described him as a 78-year-old man who lived near the site of the crash.

He said a 50-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry struck the bicyclist as he attempted to cross the road.

The incident is still under investigation, Reyer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.