State Patrol identifies bicyclist killed by driver near Summit Lake on Wednesday

Courtesy Washington State Patrol File

State Patrol has identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed car by a driver on eastbound State Route 8 near Summit Lake Wednesday morning.

Steven M. Kuykendall, a 78-year-old man from Olympia, died when a 50-year-old Bellingham man struck him with his 2012 Toyota Camry, according to a press memo.

The collision occurred at about 11:20 a.m. at the highway intersection with Summit Lake Road Northwest, Trooper Robert Reyer said. First responders attempted to help the bicyclist but he died at the scene, he said.

An incident summary from the memo describes what investigators believe happened.

The bicyclist and the driver were both traveling east when the bicyclist crossed from lane one to lane two in front of the driver, according to the summary. The summary says the bicyclist changed lanes in an attempt to turn north onto Summit Lake Road.

The driver tried to avoid the bicyclist turning left, but he struck him in lane two, per the summary.

Both the driver and the bicyclist stopped at the meridian immediately after the collision, the summary says.

Troopers determined the driver was not impaired and released him at the scene, the memo says. Neither the driver nor a female passenger in the car were injured, according to the memo.

Following the collision, State Patrol blocked the left eastbound lane for two hours and 40 minutes, according to Reyer.