Franklin Street apartment fire displaces downtown residents

A fire displaced multiple residents of an apartment building on the 400 block of Franklin Street in downtown Olympia on Thursday morning.

Fire crews found a second-floor bedroom ablaze around 8:30 a.m. Residents were evacuated, according to a press release from the Olympia Fire Department.

No one was injured, but multiple people will be displaced as the electrical and sprinkler systems need to be inspected before residents can return, the fire department said. No major structural damage was found but damage was initially estimated at around $30,000.