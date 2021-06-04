What can you expect this summer? More delays on this Lacey road

Lacey City Council on Thursday awarded a $1.68 million contract to repave a section of Carpenter Road, from 26th Court Southeast to 45th Avenue Southeast.

The winning bidder was Miles Resources of Puyallup.

The work begins in August and is expected to last 40 days, Public Works Director Scott Egger told the council.

The repaving also will follow utility work that is currently taking place on the road, and tie into the county’s Mullen Road and Carpenter Road roundabout project.

While that is likely to mean more delays for residents who live in the area, the work is needed, Egger said.

The area to be repaved rates a 34-40 on the Pavement Condition Index, which is low and means the road is in poor shape.

“This project is truly warranted,” he said.

Part of the work will take place in the area of Stanfield Road Southeast, which is in the county’s right of way. As a result, the county will provide $180,000 toward the repaving, Egger said.

The five businesses that bid on the work:

▪ Miles Resources of Puyallup: $1.68 million.

▪ Tucci & Sons of Tacoma: $1.877 million.

▪ Active Construction of Puyallup: $1.878 million.

▪ Granite Construction of Olympia: $1.96 million.

▪ Lakeside Industries of Lacey: $2.20 million.