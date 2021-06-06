This downtown Olympia intersection is closed to traffic until early July

The intersection at Fifth Avenue and Franklin Street in downtown Olympia will be closed to traffic until early July, the city announced. Rolf Boone

The intersection at Fifth Avenue and Franklin Street in downtown Olympia will be closed to traffic until early July, the city announced.

The closure is part of the ongoing work to upgrade Franklin Street between Fifth Avenue and State Avenue.

Although the intersection will be closed to traffic, “sidewalks and access to businesses will be maintained at all times,” city officials say.

Residents can expect more intersection closures. Fourth Avenue and Franklin Street is expected to close in late summer and State Avenue and Franklin Street in early fall.

The Franklin Street construction is expected to last into 2022, according to the city.

Once complete, the street will have new sidewalks, curbs, street lighting, concrete street surfaces, street trees and planters, public art and bike racks, according to the city.