This housing proposal across from North Thurston High School advances

A plan to bring 82 single-family homes to Lacey has advanced, according to city information.

The city this month issued a mitigated determination of nonsignificance for the project, meaning it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment, and that an environmental impact statement is not required.

National home builder, D.R. Horton, which first announced the project in December 2020, wants to subdivide about 16 acres between Sixth Avenue Northeast and 15th Avenue Northeast, 460 feet east of Sleater-Kinney Road.

The project includes open space, roads and stormwater improvements on about 10 acres, with 5.16 acres set aside for future development, according to the city.

Horton also has submitted an application to remove timber on the parcel.

The property is zoned mixed-use moderate density corridor, which allows for residential development at a density between 8 and 12 units per acre.

Residents who would like information on the Horton proposal can contact the Lacey Community Development Department at 360-491-5642.