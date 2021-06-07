Thurston 911 loses power after momentary outage Monday morning

A brief power outage early Monday was felt across a wide area, including at Thurston 911 on Pacific Avenue in Olympia.

A Puget Sound Energy spokesman confirmed the momentary outage at 3:36 a.m., but didn’t provide an explanation for it.

Thurston 911 lost power at 3:37 a.m., according to executive director, Keith Flewelling, and power was restored at 4:18 a.m.

When an emergency dispatch center loses power, 911 calls are automatically re-routed to another dispatch center, he said.

In the case of the Monday outage, 10-12 calls were rerouted to Spokane and dispatchers there communicated with dispatchers here by cell phone, Flewelling said.

He doesn’t believe any calls to Thurston 911 were missed during the outage, he said.

Thurston 911 is in the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast.

Three miles away, Panorama, an 140-acre retirement community in Lacey, also experienced the outage about 4 a.m., said Matthew Murry, president and chief operating officer.

The power went off long enough for the generators to kick on to serve the skilled nursing facility. Once the generators detect that regular power has been restored, they turn off, he said.