Need a job? This grocery store chain is hiring

A QFC hiring event is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at all Washington state locations, including in Lacey, the company announced. AP

Anyone looking for a job can walk into any QFC and apply, company officials said.

Applicants can also visit jobs.qfc.com to apply online.

The goal of the event is to hire 350 workers for jobs in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations.

QFC’s hiring event is open to all, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees and people with physical and intellectual disabilities, according to the company.

The Lacey QFC is at 4775 Whitman Lane SE.