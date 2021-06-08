Aberdeen man, Westport woman killed in head-on crash in Grays Harbor County on Monday

An Aberdeen man and Westport woman were killed Monday after a head-on crash in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Aberdeen man was identified as Rolman L. Martinez Juarez, 29. The Westport woman was Robyn S. Sweet-Smith, 45.

About 4:40 p.m. Monday, the Aberdeen man was headed north on state Route 105, five miles south of Aberdeen, when troopers say he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the Westport woman’s car.

Both died at the scene, troopers say.

Martinez Juarez was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima; Sweet-Smith a 2009 Honda Civic, according to State Patrol.

State Route 105 was blocked for four hours.